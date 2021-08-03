Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.