Eric Pachapa Sells 4,400 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIR traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 58.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $6,524,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

