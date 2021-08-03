Eric Pachapa Sells 4,400 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AIR traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
