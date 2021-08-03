Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $422.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

