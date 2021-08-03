Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 50,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

