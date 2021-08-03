Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.97

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 768973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.