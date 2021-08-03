Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,127. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

