Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESTA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

