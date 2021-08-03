Ethereum Gold Price Up 76.3% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $388,853.18 and $166.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

