Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $3.02 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

