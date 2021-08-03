Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75,783.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $702,776.75 and approximately $75,783.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty's official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty's official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

