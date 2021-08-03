Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,853.48

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $509,853.48 and approximately $18,787.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00453413 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001162 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00873000 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,174,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,083,955 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.