Ethverse Trading Down 30.3% This Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $521,880.41 and approximately $33,499.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00386656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00872299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,184,628 coins and its circulating supply is 8,094,455 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

