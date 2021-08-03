Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,353.0 days.

Shares of CUYTF opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

