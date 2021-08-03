Eugene James Bredow Sells 92 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $34.92 on Tuesday, hitting $5,262.34. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,770.02 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,908.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.