Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $271.98

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.98 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.44). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 9,065 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECEL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £299.46 million and a PE ratio of -134.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

