Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EUXTF. HSBC began coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70. Euronext has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

