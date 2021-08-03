Euronext’s (EUXTF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EUXTF. UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

