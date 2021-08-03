Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

