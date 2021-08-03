eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 772,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,580,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of £8.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

In other news, insider Masood Choudhry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

