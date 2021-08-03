Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Evedo has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00800370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00093685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042199 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

