Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Update

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

EVLO opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

