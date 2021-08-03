Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Update

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.
EVLO opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
