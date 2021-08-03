EvenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $41,028.95 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $41,028.95 and $116,062.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00431036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00871544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

