EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,030.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $669,491.07 and approximately $19,030.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00803859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042135 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

