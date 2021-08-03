EverCommerce Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 10th (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce’s (NASDAQ:EVCM) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. EverCommerce had issued 19,117,648 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,016 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

EVCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.27 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

