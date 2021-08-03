Everest (ID) Reaches Market Cap of $31.02 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Everest has a market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $399,818.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

