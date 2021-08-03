Everex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.88 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $4.88 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

