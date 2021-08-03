Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.