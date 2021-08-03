Everipedia (IQ) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $129.42 million and $6.87 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.27 or 0.99775623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.00840986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,960,998 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,254,494 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.