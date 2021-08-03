EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $824.50 million, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

