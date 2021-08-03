EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $41.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $853.26 million, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.