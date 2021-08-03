EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.14.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 719,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.