Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.37

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 11876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.72%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

