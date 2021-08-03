EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Cap of $300,062.25

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $300,062.25 and approximately $119,423.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00061884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00803123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00093701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042073 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.