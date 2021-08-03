EvidenZ Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

