Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Lowered by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,530 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 4.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

AQUA traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 29,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,578. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.