Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.72

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 8585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

