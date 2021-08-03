Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $6,551,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.