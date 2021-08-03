Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.60. 60,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.43. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.76 and a one year high of C$41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.94.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.