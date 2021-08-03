ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 22.4% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $804,772.29 and $3,954.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001758 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008922 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

