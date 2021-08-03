Exeedme Achieves Market Cap of $19.64 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $19.64 million and $1.03 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.80 or 1.00214207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00855852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

