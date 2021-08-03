Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.01 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $942,364.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

