Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

