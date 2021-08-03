Expanse (EXP) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $791,767.02 and $1,639.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.15 or 0.06578206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.68 or 0.01407210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00363038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00129582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00591690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00360751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00301365 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.