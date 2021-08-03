Expanse Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $791,767.02 and approximately $1,639.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.15 or 0.06578206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.68 or 0.01407210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00363038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00129582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00591690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00360751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00301365 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

