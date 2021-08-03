Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 7.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.45% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $95,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after buying an additional 86,282 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.62. 1,270,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,636. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

