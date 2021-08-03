Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Exponent worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

