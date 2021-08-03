Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:EXR opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.36.
In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,581 shares of company stock worth $15,574,459 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.