Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EXR opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.36.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,581 shares of company stock worth $15,574,459 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

