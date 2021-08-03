Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 420,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

