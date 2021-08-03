Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $62.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 299,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The company has a market capitalization of $243.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.