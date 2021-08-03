Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $237,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.21. 863,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The company has a market cap of $995.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

